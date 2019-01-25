El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, anunció este viernes un pacto provisional con el Congreso para la reapertura por tres semanas de la Administración federal, cerrada parcialmente desde hace 35 días, que no incluye los 5.700 millones de dólares para su prometido muro fronterizo.
"Estoy muy orgulloso de anunciar que hemos alcanzado un acuerdo para reabrir el Gobierno", dijo el presidente en una intervención desde la Casa Blanca.
Trump agradeció el esfuerzo de los empleados federales durante el cierre de la Administración, el mayor de la historia del país, y aseguró que comenzarán a cobrar los salarios atrasados "tan pronto como sea posible".
La propuesta desbloquea fondos para el funcionamiento del Gobierno federal hasta el 15 de febrero.
El acuerdo, que no incluye fondos específicos para el muro fronterizo con México, una de las promesas estrellas de la campaña electoral de Trump, supone una victoria para la oposición demócrata, liderada por la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, que se habían opuesto frontalmente a financiar la barrera.
En su intervención, el presidente estadounidense insistió no obstante en la existencia de una "crisis humanitaria" en la frontera sur del país, que exige la construcción del muro.
Trump estuvo acompañado por miembros de su Gabinete como el secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo; el de Comercio, Wilbur Ross; y la de Transporte, Elaine Chao, entre otros.
