El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, elevó este martes sus críticas al embajador británico en Washington, Kim Darroch, a quien calificó de "chiflado, estúpido e imbécil pomposo", en medio de la polémica por la filtración de cables críticos con su Administración.
"El chiflado embajador que el Reino Unido ha endosado sobre EEUU no es alguien con quien estemos encantados, un tipo muy estúpido. Debería hablar a su país, y a la primera ministra Theresa May sobre su fallida negociación del brexit, y no estar molesto por mis críticas por lo mal que se gestionó", afirmó Trump en su cuenta de Twitter. "No conozco al embajador, pero me han contado que es un imbécil pomposo", agregó.
The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 de julio de 2019
El ministro de Comercio Internacional del Reino Unido, Liam Fox, que se encuentra de visita en la capital estadounidense tenía previsto reunirse este martes con Ivanka Trump, hija del presidente y asesora de la Casa Blanca.
No está claro si Darroch acompañará al ministro británico en sus encuentros con funcionarios estadounidenses
No está claro si Darroch acompañará al ministro británico en sus encuentros con funcionarios estadounidenses, como es habitual entre los jefes de la legaciones diplomáticas. Este lunes, el mandatario anunció que no tratará más con el embajador británico en Washington.
Las réplicas de Trump se producen después de la polémica surgida este fin de semana al filtrarse unos documentos redactados desde 2017 en los que Darroch criticaba a la Administración estadounidense.
En esos textos, revelados por el dominical británico Mail on Sunday, el embajador llegó a decir que para comunicarse con Trump es "necesario presentar argumentos simples, incluso rudos" a la vez que calificó a su gobierno de "disfuncional" e "inepto".
May, que dejará el cargo a finales de mes, aseguró tener "completa fe" en Darroch, a través de un portavoz gubernamental británico, y consideró "totalmente inaceptables" los cables diplomáticos filtrados.
Pese a la histórica "especial relación" entre Londres y Washington, Trump ha tensado los vínculos con continuos ataques a May y varios políticos de gran relieve del Reino Unido, entre ellos el alcalde londinense, Sadiq Khan.
