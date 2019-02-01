Público
Un donante anónimo paga el hotel a docenas de personas sin hogar en Chicago durante la ola de frío polar extremo que azota la ciudad 

El benefactor, sobre el que corren todo tipo de rumores, se hizo cargo del alojamiento de los 'sin techo' cuando los bomberos retiraron de las calles los tanques de propano que les mantenían calientes después de que uno de ellos explotara

Varias personas cruzan un puente mientras la niebla se eleva desde el río Chicago. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI | EFE)

El vórtice polar que atraviesa el Medio Oeste de los Estados Unidos desplomó las temperaturas en ciudades como Chicago a límites históricos durante esta semana. Como consecuencia de ello, ya se han registrado, al menos, una docena de muertes en la ciudad. Frente a esta terrible situación, un donante anónimo decidió llevar adelante un gran acto de generosidad con un sector de la población vulnerable y, a veces, olvidado: las personas sin hogar.

Según recoge el medio local The Chicago Tribune, el hombre pagó el hotel a docenas de personas sin hogar durante una semana después de que los tanques de propano donados que los mantenían calientes fueran confiscados por el departamento de bomberos de Chicago, tras la explosión de uno de ellos.

La explosión en sí no ocasionó daños, ni ningún herido, pero causó un pequeño incendio. Por ello, como medida preventiva y por seguridad, los bomberos determinaron que lo mejor era confiscarlos, privándolos así de la única fuente de calor que tenían hasta el momento.

Tras la confiscación, el área de acampada fue cerrada y las autoridades se apresuraron a encontrar un refugio donde realojar a estas personas, tal y como recoge The Washington Post. Entonces, llegó la noticia del donante anónimo.
La generosidad del este individuo hizo posible que cerca de 70 personas necesitadas tuvieran un lugar cálido para dormir cuando las condiciones extremas amenazaban la vida de muchos.

Por el momento, se desconoce si el donante anónimo es una o un grupo de personas que han formado un equipo para ayudar a más gente. Según The Washington Post, el rumor se centra en un usuario de Reddit que se ofreció voluntario para pagar una noche de hotel a una persona necesitada: "No es mucho, pero al menos podrá tomar una ducha de agua caliente y dormir caliente esa noche", escribía en el foro. A su oferta respondió otro usuario proponiéndole formar equipo.

