Estás leyendo: Muere a los 99 años el duque de Edimburgo

Público
Público

Príncipe Felipe Muere a los 99 años el duque de Edimburgo

"Su Alteza Real murió pacíficamente esta mañana en el castillo de Windsor. Se harán nuevos anuncios a su debido momento", anunció la Casa Real británica en un comunicado.

Fotografía de archivo de junio de 2012 del duque de Edimburgo junto a la reina Isabel II.
Fotografía de archivo de junio de 2012 del duque de Edimburgo junto a la reina Isabel II. EFE

londres

Actualizado:

El duque de Edimburgo, el príncipe Felipe, marido de la reina Isabel II, ha muerto a los 99 años, según anunció la Casa Real británica en un comunicado. "Es con gran pesar que Su Majestad la Reina anuncia la muerte de su amado marido, Su Alteza Real el príncipe Felipe, duque de Edimburgo", señaló el Palacio de Buckingham en la nota.

"Su Alteza Real murió pacíficamente esta mañana en el castillo de Windsor. Se harán nuevos anuncios a su debido momento", agregó. En esta línea, el comunicado oficial señala que la Familia Real británica "se une a la gente en todo el mundo en llorar esta pérdida".

El príncipe Felipe muere tras haberse convertido en el consorte monárquico más longevo de la Corona británica, con más de setenta años junto a la reina Isabel II.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público