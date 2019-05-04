El brote de ébola que azota desde el pasado agosto el noreste de la República Democrática del Congo (RDC) ha causado ya 1.008 muertos de un total de 1.529 contagios, según informó el Ministerio de Sanidad congoleño.
De los fallecidos, 942 casos han sido confirmados en laboratorio mientras que 1.463 contagios han dado positivo, de acuerdo con cifras vigentes a fecha de 2 de mayo; lo que agudiza esta epidemia considerada ya la mayor en la historia del Congo y la segunda peor del mundo.
"A fecha de 2 de mayo de 2019, el Ministerio de Sanidad registró más de 1.000 muertes por la enfermedad del virus del ébola en las provincias de Kivu del Norte e Ituri", señaló anoche en el último parte sanitario el ministro congoleño de Sanidad, Oly Ilunga Kalenga, "la tasa general de letalidad de esta epidemia es del 65,9%".
Los datos epidemiológicos muestran además que la mayoría de los contagios y de las muertes se concentran geográficamente en las urbes de Butembo y de Katwa -provincia de Kivu del Norte- las cuales aglutinan el 44 % de los contagios y el 51,9 % de los decesos.
La pronta erradicación de este brote se ha visto obstaculizada, principalmente, por el rechazo de algunas comunidades a recibir tratamiento así como por la inseguridad en las áreas afectadas, donde operan numerosas milicias rebeldes y grupos armados.
El pasado 19 de abril, el epidemiólogo camerunés Richard Valery Mouzoko Kiboung, enviado por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) a la ciudad de Butembo, fue asesinado en un ataque armado a un hospital perpetrado por hombres no identificados.
Se trata del primer brote de ébola localizado en una zona en conflicto; en un escenario de inseguridad tal que entidades como la OMS u ONG como Médicos Sin Fronteras se han visto obligados en repetidas ocasiones a suspender de forma intermitente sus actividades en determinadas áreas.
Desde el pasado 8 de agosto, fecha en la que las autoridades dieron comienzo a la campaña de vacunación, casi 110.803 personas han sido inoculadas, en su mayoría, en las ciudades de Katwa, Beni, Butembo y Mabalako.
El brote más devastador de ébola a nivel global -con más de 11.000 muertos y 28.500 infectados, según la OMS- fue declarado en marzo de 2014 en Guinea-Conakri, desde donde se extendió a Sierra Leona y Liberia, en parte, por la tradición de lavar y besar a los muertos en funerales multitudinarios; una costumbre que también existe en el Congo.
