madrid
El Grupo de Puebla, un foro político y académico integrado por representantes políticos del ámbito latinoamericano, ha denunciado y rechaza la decisión adoptada por el Consejo Nacional Electoral del Ecuador de eliminar el registro electoral del Partido Fuerza Compromiso Social del cual forman parte los miembros del movimiento Revolución Ciudadana que lidera el expresidente Rafael Correa.
"Es claro que esta decisión, tomada después de haber sido negada por el propio CNE ocho veces y archivada su apelación por el Tribunal Contencioso Electoral, con efecto de cosa juzgada, ha sido el resultado de la presión indebida e inconstitucional por parte de la Contraloría del Estado que no forma parte de la función electoral y obedece instrucciones del presidente Lenín Moreno", ha defendido el foro en un comunicado.
Para los intelectuales, "este acto de parcialización política pone en entredicho la legitimidad de las elecciones del próximo 7 de febrero de 2021 en Ecuador y sienta un grave precedente regional al permitir que, a través de la proscripción electoral de la oposición se altere, de forma anticipada, la legítima expresión de la voluntad popular, esencia de la democracia".
Así, el grupo pide a los vocales del Consejo Nacional Electoral que "recapaciten y eviten llevar la democracia de Ecuador por el camino de la arbitrariedad propio de las dictaduras militares de tan ingrata recordación".
"En consecuencia, alertamos a la comunidad internacional sobre el grave peligro que esta situación plantea en el hoy difícil camino de sostener la continuidad democrática en el hemisferio", concluye el texto, firmado por personalidades como Ernesto Samper, Celso Amorim, Fernando Lugo, Iván Cepeda, Karol Cariola y David Choquehuanca.
Entre los fundadores del Grupo de Puebla están políticos, pensadores, expresidentes y exministros como Pepe Mújica, Cuauthémoc Cárdenas, Rafael Correa, Lula da Silva, Clara López Obregón, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, Dilma Roussef o Ernesto Samper.
