EEUU Bloomberg abandona las primarias demócratas y muestra su apoyo a Biden

El multimillonario ha sido el último de los excandidatos en apoyar al exvicepresidente de Barack Obama, el favorito para el 'establishment' demócrata.

Michael Bloomberg en un acto del importante lobby judío AIPAC en Washington el pasado lunes./ ERIK S. LESSER (EPA/EFE)
NUEVA YORK

Actualizado:

Agencia EFE

El empresario multimillonario Michael Bloomberg anunció este miércoles su retirada de las elecciones primarias demócratas tras los pobres resultados obtenidos ayer en el conocido como Supermartes, y apoyará al ex vicepresidente Joe Biden.

"Hace tres meses, entré en la carrera presidencial para derrotar a (al presidente de EEUU) Donald Trump. Hoy, dejo la carrera por la misma razón; para derrotar a Donald Trump", aseguró en un comunicado en el que subrayó que "está claro que el candidato (óptimo) es mi amigo y gran estadounidense, Joe Biden". 

