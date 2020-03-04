NUEVA YORKActualizado:
El empresario multimillonario Michael Bloomberg anunció este miércoles su retirada de las elecciones primarias demócratas tras los pobres resultados obtenidos ayer en el conocido como Supermartes, y apoyará al ex vicepresidente Joe Biden.
"Hace tres meses, entré en la carrera presidencial para derrotar a (al presidente de EEUU) Donald Trump. Hoy, dejo la carrera por la misma razón; para derrotar a Donald Trump", aseguró en un comunicado en el que subrayó que "está claro que el candidato (óptimo) es mi amigo y gran estadounidense, Joe Biden".
