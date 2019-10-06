Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

EEUU Al menos cuatro muertos tras un tiroteo en un bar de Kansas City

Un hombre abrió fuego en un local y después se dio a la fuga. Las balas han alcanzado a nueve personas y la investigación continúa abierta. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Miles de personas han marchado para exigir un mayor control de armas por el centro de Washington (EEUU). /EFE

Miles de personas marchan para exigir un mayor control de armas por el centro de Washington (EEUU). /EFE

Un hombre armado ha matado a cuatro personas y ha herido a otras cinco tras abrir fuego en un bar de Kansas City durante la madrugada de este sábado. En total, nueve personas han sido alcanzadas por las balas del agresor, que aún sigue a la fuga. 

Según fuentes policiales a la cadena NBC, el individuo comenzó a abrir fuego nada más entrar en el bar, poco después de las 01.00 del domingo por causas todavía bajo investigación.

El portavoz de la policía, Thomas Tomasic, citado por este medio, no ha podido precisar si hubo más de un tirador implicado en el incidente.

Los cinco heridos fueron trasladados a hospitales del área y, según los datos preliminares, su condición es estable, según ha informado el canal 41 KSHB.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas