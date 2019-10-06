Un hombre armado ha matado a cuatro personas y ha herido a otras cinco tras abrir fuego en un bar de Kansas City durante la madrugada de este sábado. En total, nueve personas han sido alcanzadas por las balas del agresor, que aún sigue a la fuga.
Según fuentes policiales a la cadena NBC, el individuo comenzó a abrir fuego nada más entrar en el bar, poco después de las 01.00 del domingo por causas todavía bajo investigación.
El portavoz de la policía, Thomas Tomasic, citado por este medio, no ha podido precisar si hubo más de un tirador implicado en el incidente.
9 people were shot at a local bar in KCK. Four are dead, five were sent to the hospital. Police are waiting for a search warrant to get inside. @41actionnews @AFGutierrez pic.twitter.com/vU0fY33gnt— Jordan Betts (@JordanBettsTV) October 6, 2019
Los cinco heridos fueron trasladados a hospitales del área y, según los datos preliminares, su condición es estable, según ha informado el canal 41 KSHB.
9 shot, 4 dead at 10th and Central Ave.— KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) October 6, 2019
