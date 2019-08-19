Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

EEUU efectúa una prueba con un misil de crucero semanas después de retirarse de un tratado que busca eliminarlos

De seguir en vigor el tratado de eliminación de misiles de corto y mediano alcance (INF), esta prueba hubiera supuesto una violación del arreglo, ya que el proyectil voló más de 500 kilómetros de distancia.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Trump, hace unos días en EEUU. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump, hace unos días en EEUU. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Estados Unidos anunció hoy que ha llevado a cabo una prueba con un misil de crucero desde la isla de San Nicolás, en California, que impactó a más de 500 kilómetros, semanas después de su retirada oficial del llamado tratado INF. El Pentágono informó en un comunicado de que efectuó el test este domingo, a las 14.30 hora local (21.30 hora GMT).

De seguir en vigor el tratado de eliminación de misiles de corto y mediano alcance (INF), esta prueba hubiera supuesto una violación del arreglo, ya que el proyectil voló más de 500 kilómetros de distancia.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas