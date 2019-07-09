Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

EEUU Estados Unidos estudia enviar otros 1.000 militares a la frontera con México

En la actualidad, unos 4.600 miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas se encuentran desplegados en la frontera sur del país para impedir el paso a los migrantes.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Policías estadounidenses en la frontera con México. - AFP

Policías estadounidenses en la frontera con México. - AFP

El Departamento de Defensa de Estados Unidos evalúa la posibilidad de enviar otros 1.000 militares de la Guardia Nacional al estado de Texas que se sumarían a los agentes de la oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza (CBP, en inglés).

"El Departamento de Defensa ha recibido una solicitud de ayuda de parte del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS, en inglés), que pide autorizar el despliegue de la Guardia Nacional de Texas en apoyo a las labores para reforzar la frontera sur de EE.UU.", comentó Chris Mitchell, portavoz del Pentágono. Mitchell explicó que la solicitud "está siendo estudiada" por el secretario de Defensa en funciones, Mark Esper.

La solicitud contempla el envío de unos mil miembros de la Guardia Nacional, un despliegue que, de acuerdo con el portavoz, ya ha recibido el pertinente visto bueno por parte del gobernador de Texas, el republicano Greg Abbott. Los reservistas colaborarían con las autoridades fronterizas en las instalaciones de Donna y Tornillo, ambas situadas en las proximidades de la frontera con México. Asimismo, la Guardia Nacional prestaría apoyo en los aeropuertos de El Paso y Laredo para reforzar la seguridad aduanera y agilizar el tráfico comercial.

El presidente Donald Trump ya ordenó en abril del año pasado el despliegue de la Guardia Nacional -un cuerpo de reserva de las Fuerzas Armadas- en la frontera sur del país en respuesta a las noticias de una caravana de migrantes que avanzaba hacía EE.UU. desde México.

Desde entonces, el Pentágono ha ido aumentando su presencia en la región -tanto con reservistas como con militares en activo- para hacer frente a lo que la Administración ha calificado como "crisis humanitaria", en referencia a la llegada de migrantes indocumentados.

En la actualidad, según las últimas cifras divulgadas por la cartera de Defensa a mediados de junio, unos 4.600 miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas se encuentran desplegados a lo largo de la frontera para colaborar con el DHS, 2.700 de los cuales son militares en activo y el resto reservistas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas