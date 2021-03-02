Estás leyendo: EEUU impone sanciones contra Rusia por el envenenamiento del opositor Navalni

Público
Público

Alexéi Navalni EEUU impone sanciones contra Rusia por el envenenamiento del opositor Navalni

La Casa Blanca dice que puede confirmar "con gran confianza" que el líder opositor ruso fue atacado por agentes del servicio de inteligencia ruso (FSB) con el agente químico Novichok.

El líder opositor ruso Alexéi Navalni a su llegada al tribunal.
El líder de la oposición rusa, Navalni, durante una audiencia judicial en Moscú. Reuters

WASHINGTON

Actualizado:

El gobierno de Estados Unidos anunció este martes sanciones contra Rusia por el envenenamiento y encarcelamiento del líder opositor ruso Alexéi Navalni, entre las que figuran restricciones de visados y económicas, informaron funcionarios de la Casa Blanca.

Asimismo, indicaron que cuentan con informes que confirman "con gran confianza" que Navalni fue envenenado por agentes del servicio de inteligencia ruso (FSB) con el agente químico Novichok. Se trata de las primeras sanciones impuestas a Moscú por parte del nuevo presidente estadounidense, Joe Biden, quien asumió el poder el pasado 20 de enero.

En una llamada telefónica, los funcionarios estadounidenses remarcaron que la medida subraya el cambio de tono en Washington respecto a la anterior Administración del expresidente Donald Trump (2017-2021). "Estamos ya enviando una clara señal a Rusia de que hay consecuencias por el uso de armas químicas", afirmó uno de estos altos cargos, quien pidió el anonimato.

Biden mantuvo a finales de enero una conversación telefónica con su homólogo ruso, Vladímir Putin, en la que trató la extensión del acuerdo de desarme nuclear Nuevo START y pidió la liberación del opositor Navalni, según la Casa Blanca.

Este lunes, la Unión Europea también aprobó las sanciones acordadas contra Rusia la semana pasada por la condena a Navalni. Los Veintisiete ha sancionado a cuatro personas relacionadas directamente con la detención del opositor, a las que se prohíbe entrar en territorio comunitario y se les han congelado los activos y los bienes que tengan en la UE.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público