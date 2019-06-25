Público
EEUU-Irán Irán asegura que las sanciones de EEUU al líder supremo suponen el fin de la diplomacia

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha impuesto este lunes sanciones específicas contra Jamenei y ocho altos cargos de la Guardia Revolucionaria, y congelará "miles de millones de dólares" adicionales de activos iraníes como parte de un nuevo paquete de restricciones.

El líder supremo de la República Islámica de Irán, el ayatolá Seyyed Alí Jamenei. REUTERS

Irán ha asegurado este martes que la decisión de Estados Unidos de imponer sanciones contra el líder supremo iraní, Alí Jamenei, y otros altos funcionarios ha cerrado permanentemente la vía hacia la diplomacia entre Washington y Teherán.

"Imponer sanciones inútiles al líder supremo de Irán y al comandante de la diplomacia de Irán (el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores Mohamad Javad Zarif) es el cierre permanente del camino de la diplomacia", ha señalado el portavoz del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores, Abbas Mousavi, a través de su cuenta en la red social Twitter.

"La Administración desesperada de Trump está destruyendo los mecanismos internacionales establecidos para mantener la paz y la seguridad del mundo", ha aseverado.

Otros ocho altos cargos han sido sancionados tras el derribo de un avión no tripulado norteamericano

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha impuesto este lunes sanciones específicas contra Jamenei y ocho altos cargos de la Guardia Revolucionaria, y congelará "miles de millones de dólares" adicionales de activos iraníes como parte de un nuevo paquete de restricciones emitidas tras el derribo de un avión no tripulado norteamericano la semana pasada cuando volaba cerca de la costa de Irán.

El secretario del Tesoro de Estados Unidos, Steven Mnuchin, ha precisado durante el anuncio que las sanciones han sido adoptadas una vez más sin consultar con los aliados internacionales de Washington, quienes todavía mantienen contactos diplomáticos con Irán como firmantes del acuerdo nuclear de 2015 del que el presidente Trump se desvinculó unilateralmente el año pasado.

Mnuchin ha avisado en una comparecencia de que también impondrá a finales de esta semana sanciones contra el ministro de Exteriores, Mohamad Yavad Zarif, quien durante los últimos días ha presentado pruebas de que el dron estadounidense fue derribado dentro de territorio iraní y, por tanto, su país estaba plenamente justificado para realizar esa acción.

