Estás leyendo: EEUU prohíbe desde este domingo las descargas de TikTok y WeChat tras las presiones de Trump

Público
Público

TikTok EEUU prohíbe desde este domingo las descargas de TikTok y WeChat tras las presiones de Trump

El presidente da un plazo hasta el 12 de noviembre a TikTok para resolver los "problemas de seguridad nacional".

La presión de Trump surte efecto y TikTok elige a Oracle para su negocio en EEUU. EFE / EPA / HAYOUNG JEON
La presión de Trump surte efecto y TikTok elige a Oracle para su negocio en EEUU. EFE / EPA / HAYOUNG JEON

madrid

europa press

El Gobierno de Estados Unidos ha prohibido, a partir de este domingo, cualquier transacción con las aplicaciones de origen chino TikTok y WeChat, según ha informado el Departamento de Comercio del país este viernes en un comunicado.

La orden emitida por Washington prohíbe desde el viernes "cualquier provisión de servicios para distribuir o mantener las aplicaciones de WeChat y TikTok". De acuerdo a este imperativo, las tiendas digitales de Google (Play Store) y Apple (App Store) no podrán seguir permitiendo la descarga de dichas aplicaciones.

En lo referido a WeChat, el Departamento dirigido por Wilbur Ross ha prohibido también la provisión de servicios que permitan transferir dinero o realizar pagos dentro de Estados Unidos.

El Gobierno de Donald Trump ha explicado que ha tomado estas medidas para "salvaguardar la seguridad nacional" del país, ya que el Partido Comunista Chino "ha demostrado tener la capacidad y los motivos para usar esas 'apps' para amenazar la seguridad nacional, la política exterior y la economía de Estados Unidos".

"Bajo la dirección del presidente, hemos realizado acciones significativas para combatir la recopilación maliciosa de datos personales de ciudadanos estadounidenses por parte de China, al tiempo que promovemos nuestros valores nacionales, nuestras normas democráticas y el cumplimiento agresivo de las leyes y regulaciones de Estados Unidos", ha agregado Ross.

Asimismo, a partir del 20 de septiembre, para WeChat, y del 12 de noviembre, para TikTok, las empresas estadounidenses no podrán proporcionar a dichas 'apps' servicios de 'hosting', de distribución de contenido, de tránsito de Internet o utilizar su código, funciones o servicios.

De esta forma, Trump ha dado un plazo hasta el 12 de noviembre a TikTok para resolver los "problemas de seguridad nacional" que entraña. En caso de que se formalice el acuerdo por el que Oracle es su proveedor tecnológico, estas sanciones se eliminarán.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público