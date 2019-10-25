Público
EEUU El Servicio Secreto de EEUU interrogó a Eminem porque sus letras "amenazaban" a Trump

El cuerpo encargado de proteger al mandatario estadounidense se centró en su canción 'Framed', después de que "un ciudadano preocupado" les alertara sobre la letra.

01/08/2014 - El rapero Eminem durante un concierto en Chicago (EEUU). / AFP

El Servicio Secreto estadounidense interrogó al rapero Eminem en 2017 por sus "letras amenazantes" contra el presidente, Donald Trump y su hija Ivanka Trump, según ha adelantado BuzzFeed News.

El cuerpo encargado de proteger al mandatario estadounidense se centró en su canción Framed, después de que "un ciudadano preocupado" les alertara sobre la letra. Según el informe del Servicio Secreto de 43 páginas, al que ha tenido acceso BuzzFeed News, el rapero estaba “exhibiendo un comportamiento inapropiado” y “amenazaba al protegido -Trump-”. 

Tras entrevistarse con el rapero, el cuerpo desestimó el caso. Un año después, Eminem lanzó el tema The Ringer. "El Agente Naranja acaba de enviar al Servicio Secreto", afirmaba el artista en la letra. Entonces el cuerpo no quiso confirmar si se había interrogado a Eminem. Sin embargo, en el documento publicado se detallan las indagaciones para establecer las intenciones de Eminem.

