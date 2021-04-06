MAdridActualizado:
El cuerpo de Policía de Frederick en Maryland, Estado Unidos, ha confirmado por redes sociales de un tiroteo en la ciudad que se ha saldado con al menos dos víctimas. Los agentes, han publicado en Twitter de que "hay dos víctimas y un sospechoso abatido".
Asimismo, han pedido a la población que abandonen el área de Progress Drive y Opposumtown Pike. Según informa la Policía, el tiroteo tuvo lugar en el noreste de la ciudad, a unos seis kilómetros del Fort Detrick del ejército estadonidense. Frederick se encuentra a unos 80 kilómetros al noroeste de Washington DC.
(Habrá ampliación)
