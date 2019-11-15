El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, cargó este viernes contra una exembajadora que estaba testificando en la audiencia pública del impeachment en la Cámara de los Representantes, asegurando que todos los sitios donde estuvo “empeoraron”, una acusación que ella calificó como “muy intimidante”.
Marie Yovanovitch, una diplomática de carrera que fue cesada de su cargo como embajadora en Ucrania este año, defendió su historial anticorrupción en el país europeo durante la audiencia y dijo que su cese sumió en el caos la política del país.
Mientras testificaba, Trump cargó contra la diplomática a través de Twitter, asegurando que “todos los sitios a los que iba Marie Yovanovitch empeoraban. Empezó en Somalia, ¿y cómo fue?”.
Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019
En un momento, el presidente del Comité de Inteligencia de la Cámara, el demócrata Adam Schiff, preguntó a Yovanovitch por su reacción al tuit. Ella aseguró que era “muy intimidante”. “No puedo hablar de lo que está intentando hacer el presidente, pero creo que el efecto que busca es ser intimidante”, señaló.
La sesión forma parte de la investigación de juicio político liderada por los demócratas y que amenaza la presidencia de Trump en un momento en que busca la reelección en noviembre de 2020.
Yovanovitch fue apartada en mayo de su cargo al frente de la embajada en Kiev tras sufrir los ataques del abogado personal de Trump, Rudy Giuliani, en un momento en que intentaba persuadir a Ucrania para que realizara dos investigaciones que podrían beneficiar políticamente al mandatario.
El foco de la pesquisa se centra en una llamada telefónica del 25 de julio, en la que Trump pidió a su homólogo ucraniano, Volodymyr Zelenskiy -que fue elegido en mayo- que investigara al exvicepresidente y rival demócrata Joe Biden y a su hijo Hunter.
