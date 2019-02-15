Público
"Hoy voy a firmar una emergencia nacional (...) porque estamos hablando de una invasión de nuestro país con drogas, con tráfico de personas", afirmó el presidente estadounidense ante la presa.

El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump en la Casa Blanca. / REUTERS - CARLOS BARRIA

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, alegó este viernes una supuesta "invasión" a EE.UU. con "drogas y tráfico de personas" para justificar su recurso a una declaración de emergencia nacional y reunir así unos 8.000 millones de dólares para financiar la construcción de un muro en la frontera con México.

"Hoy voy a firmar una emergencia nacional (para conseguir fondos para el muro) (...) porque estamos hablando de una invasión de nuestro país con drogas, con tráfico de personas", dijo Trump en una declaración ante los periodistas en la Casa Blanca.

