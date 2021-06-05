EEUU ya no accederá a las comunicaciones de los periodistas en casos de filtraciones

WashingtonActualizado:
El Departamento de Justicia de EEUU anunció hoy que ya no accederá a los registros de comunicaciones privadas de los periodistas como parte de sus investigaciones de filtraciones, lo que supone un importante cambio en la política del gobierno estadounidense tanto con presidentes republicanos como demócratas.
"A partir de ahora (...) este Departamento de Justicia, en un cambio con su práctica mantenida por un largo tiempo, no buscará un proceso legal obligatorio en investigaciones sobre filtraciones para obtener información sobre las fuentes de los miembros de la prensa haciendo su trabajo", señaló Anthony Coley, portavoz de la agencia federal.
Coley agregó que el Departamento "otorga un fuerte valor a la prensa libre, protegiendo los valores de la Primera Enmienda, y está comprometida con todas las medidas apropiadas para asegurar la independencia de los periodistas".
El anuncio fue respaldado por Jen Psaki, la portavoz del presidente estadounidense, Joe Biden. "Aunque la Casa Blanca no interviene en investigaciones criminales, la emisión de citaciones para los registros de los periodistas en investigaciones no es coherente con las directrices emitidas por el Presidente para el Departamento", señaló Psaki en una nota.
El cambio de posición se produce poco después de que se conociese que el Departamento de Justicia, bajo la presidencia del republicano Donald Trump (2017-2021), accedió en 2020 a los registros de teléfono de varios periodistas de los diarios Washington Post y el New York Times, así como de la cadena de televisión CNN. Previamente, bajo la presidencia del demócrata Barack Obama (2009-2017), la agencia federal también reconoció haber recabado información sobre las comunicaciones de varios periodistas de la agencia de noticias Associated Press en 2013.
