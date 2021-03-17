Estás leyendo: Arrestado un hombre con un fusil y munición en su vehículo frente a la residencia oficial de Kamala Harris

Público
Público

Arrestado un hombre con un fusil y munición en su vehículo frente a la residencia oficial de Kamala Harris

La Policía ha detallado que se había emitido una alerta en Texas por el hombre, identificado como Paul Murray, de 31 años y originario de la ciudad de San Antonio. 

La vicepresidenta Kamala Harris. 17/03/2021.
La vicepresidenta Kamala Harris. 17/03/2021. Ken Cedeno / POOL / EFE

madrid

La Policía de Estados Unidos ha arrestado a un hombre que llevaba un fusil y munición en su vehículo frente a la residencia oficial de la vicepresidenta, Kamala Harris.

Un portavoz de la Policía Metropolitana de Washington ha trasladado que los agentes respondieron a un aviso por un hombre sospechoso en torno a las 00.10 horas (hora local) en la dirección del domicilio de Harris, el Observatorio Naval de Estados Unidos, residencia oficial de los vicepresidentes estadounidenses.

La Policía ha detallado que se había emitido una alerta en Texas por el hombre, identificado como Paul Murray, de 31 años y originario de la ciudad de San Antonio, ubicada en el citado estado.

Según el informe policial, al que ha tenido acceso la cadena de televisión CNN, Murray estaba en posesión de "un fusil semiautomático AR-15, 113 cartuchos de munición no registrada y cinco cargadores de 30 cartuchos". El hombre ha sido imputado por varios cargos, incluyendo porte de un arma peligrosa y posesión de munición no registrada. 

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público