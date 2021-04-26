Los turistas estadounidenses vacunados contra la covid-19 podrán viajar este verano a los países de la Unión Europea

washington
La presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, ha confirmado que la Unión Europea tiene previsto emitir este verano una recomendación para que los estados miembros permitan, si así lo deciden, la entrada de turistas estadounidenses que hayan recibido las dos dosis de vacunas necesarias contra el coronavirus.
Así lo ha hecho saber Von der Leyen al diario estadounidense The New York Times, en lo que significará el fin de más de un año de restricciones a la entrada de norteamericanos en desplazamientos no esenciales.
"Los estadounidenses, por lo que puedo ver, usan vacunas aprobadas por la Agencia Europea de Medicamentos. Ello permitirá la libre circulación y los viajes a la Unión Europea", ha explicado Von der Leyen al medio.
"Porque una cosa está clara", ha agregado, "y es que los 27 estados miembros aceptarán, incondicionalmente, a todos aquellos que estén vacunados con vacunas aprobadas por la Agencia Europea del Medicamento", ha agregado en relación a las inyecciones de Moderna, Pfizer / BioNTech y Johnson & Johnson.
Aunque Von der Leyen no ha ofrecido una fecha concreta, la presidenta de la Comisión Europea ha marcado como objetivo la temporada veraniega dado el alto ritmo de vacunación en EEUU, y el avance de las conversaciones para la certificación de vacunaciones.
Hay que matizar que, aunque la Comisión Europea recomendará el cambio en la política de viajes llegado el momento, los estados miembros individuales pueden reservarse el derecho de mantener límites más estrictos, y es posible que no permitan que los ciudadanos de fuera del bloque entren dentro de sus fronteras aunque tengan los permisos de vacunación.
