Egipto retira al número dos de su Embajada en Madrid tras verse implicado en un caso de violencia machista

El Gobierno egipcio ha retirado, a petición del Ministerio de Exteriores español, al 'número dos' de su Embajada en Madrid, que se vio implicado en un presunto caso de violencia machista, según fuentes de Exteriores consultadas por Europa Press.
El diplomático se encuentra ya de vuelta en Egipto y el Departamento que dirige en funciones Josep Borrell dice poder confiar en que se le abrirá una causa en su país, ya que en España estaba protegido por la inmunidad diplomática.
De hecho, el diplomático, consejero político de la Embajada, ni siquiera llegó a ser detenido formalmente, según eldiario.es, que ha revelado el presunto caso de violencia machista. Según el relato de este medio, los sucesos tuvieron lugar el pasado 13 de julio en un centro comercial de Arroyomolinos (Madrid).
Agentes de la Guardia Civil se personaron en el lugar tras recibir un aviso del 112 por una presunta agresión del hombre a su esposa y a su hija, de 14 años. Tanto el agresor, identificado como Tarek A., como la víctima dijeron tener pasaporte diplomático y los agentes los trasladaron a las dependencias de la Guardia Civil para comprobarlo. También pudieron comprobar que el hombre ya había protagonizado otro suceso similar.
Los agentes hablaron con la Embajada egipcia, que desplazó personal hasta las dependencias de la Guardia Civil en la localidad, siempre según el eldiario.es. Tras hablar con la mujer, ésta decidió no firmar la denuncia que los agentes ya habían empezado a redactar.
La Convención de Viena sobre Relaciones Diplomáticas dice, en su artículo 31, que "el agente diplomático gozará de inmunidad de la jurisdicción penal del Estado receptor", pero eso no le exime de la jurisdicción de su país de origen.
Según las fuentes de Exteriores consultadas por Europa Press, cuando el Ministerio tuvo conocimiento del hecho, se puso en contacto con la Embajada egipcia en Madrid y pidió que se retirase al diplomático en cuestión, cosa que ya ha sucedido.
