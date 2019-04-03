Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El Ejército británico investiga un vídeo en el que cuatro soldados hacen prácticas de tiro con una imagen de Jeremy Corbyn

Las imágenes fueron tomadas en Kabul. "Este comportamiento es totalmente inaceptable", señala un portavoz militar.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Captura de pantalla del vídeo de los soldados disparando a una fotografía de Jeremy Corbyn.

Captura de pantalla del vídeo de los soldados disparando a una fotografía de Jeremy Corbyn.

El Ejército británico ha iniciado una investigación de un vídeo que está circulando por redes sociales en el que se ve a unos soldados hacer prácticas de tiro con la imagen del líder de la oposición laborista, el izquierdista Jeremy Corbyn.

Según medios locales, las imágenes fueron tomadas en Kabul y muestran a militares del Tercer Batallón del Regimiento de Paracaidista utilizar una foto del líder laborista para las prácticas, que al parecer se realizaron en los últimos días.
"Este comportamiento es totalmente inaceptable y cae por debajo de los altos niveles (de comportamiento) que se espera del Ejército", señaló un portavoz militar.

Las imágenes muestran a cuatro soldados disparar contra una foto de gran tamaño de Corbyn pronunciando un discurso. "Se ha iniciado una investigación muy profunda", puntualizó la fuente del Ejército.

El vídeo sale a la luz en medio de la profunda crisis por la que atraviesa el Reino Unido por el proceso de salida del país de la Unión Europa (UE), fijada para el próximo 12 de abril, aunque el Gobierno tiene previsto solicitar una prórroga más prolongada.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas