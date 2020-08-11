Estás leyendo: La UE dice que las elecciones de Bielorrusia no fueron "libres" y amenaza con sancionar

"Desde 2015 con la liberación de presos políticos, la relación entre la UE y Bielorrusia ha mejorado. Pero sin progresos en Derechos Humanos y Estado de Derechos la relación solo puede empeorar", ha avisado la declaración de Josep Borrell en nombre de los Veintisiete.

El presidente de Bielorrusia, Alexander Lukashenko, votando para en las últimas elecciones presidenciales. / EFE- TATYANA ZENKOVICH
La Unión Europea ha asegurado este martes que las elecciones presidenciales en Bielorrusia no fueron "libres, ni justas" y ha avisado de que revisará la relación con Minsk, sin descartar adoptar sanciones tras la represión de las manifestaciones contra el resultado electoral.

En una declaración en nombre de los Veintisiete, el Alto Representante de la UE para Política Exterior, Josep Borrell, considera que los comicios no fueron "libres ni justos" y exige a las autoridades de Bielorrusia que pongan en libertad a los detenidos en las protestas contra el presidente, Alexander Lukashenko, que, en medio de las acusaciones de fraude, fue proclamado vencedor con un 80 por ciento de los sufragios, haciéndose con un sexto mandato.

Además, los Veintisiete avisan de que se llevará a cabo una "revisión en profundidad" de la relación de la UE con Bielorrusia, lo que podría incluir, según recoge la declaración, "tomar medidas contra los responsables de la represión, las detenciones y la falsificación de los resultados electorales".

Historial conflictivo

La UE amenaza con adoptar sanciones contra el régimen de Lukashenko, después del acercamiento en los últimos años, cuando se levantó la mayoría de las restricciones que pesaban contra Minsk.

"Desde 2015 con la liberación de presos políticos, la relación entre la UE y Bielorrusia ha mejorado. Pero sin progresos en Derechos Humanos y Estado de Derechos la relación solo puede empeorar", ha avisado la declaración de Borrell.

El jefe de la diplomacia insiste en que Minsk debe iniciar un diálogo "franco e inclusivo" con la sociedad para evitar mayor violencia y reitera que la UE apoyará una Bielorrusia democrática, independiente, soberana y próspera.

