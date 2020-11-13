Estás leyendo: Indra niega haber intervenido en las elecciones de Estados Unidos

Público
Público

Elecciones en EEUU Indra niega haber intervenido en las elecciones de Estados Unidos

La empresa desmiente las declaraciones del exalcalde de Nueva York y actual abogado de Trump, Rudolph Giuliani, quien ha hablado de un presunto hackeo y fraude electoral.

El exalcalde de Nueva York Rudy Giuliani.
El exalcalde de Nueva York Rudy Giuliani. Eduardo Munoz / REUTERS

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

La empresa de tecnología y consultoría Indra ha negado este viernes estar detrás de un supuesto fraude en las elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidos.

Rudolph Giuliani, exalcalde de Nueva York y en la actualidad abogado de Donald Trump, ha hablado de un presunto hackeo de máquinas relacionadas con el proceso de presidenciales en el país norteamericano.

En declaraciones al canal de televisión estadounidense Fox, Giuliani ha indicado que la empresa Dominion, que gestiona el software utilizado en el recuento electoral en algunos estados, "es una compañía que es propiedad de otra empresa llamada Smartmatic a través de una compañía intermediaria llamada Indra".

Fuentes de Indra han indicado  que la multinacional "nunca ha tenido ninguna relación contractual o comercial" con estas dos empresas, que además son sus competidores, ni ha desarrollado "ningún proyecto de gestión de procesos electorales" con ninguna de ellas.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público