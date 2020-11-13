madridActualizado:
La empresa de tecnología y consultoría Indra ha negado este viernes estar detrás de un supuesto fraude en las elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidos.
Rudolph Giuliani, exalcalde de Nueva York y en la actualidad abogado de Donald Trump, ha hablado de un presunto hackeo de máquinas relacionadas con el proceso de presidenciales en el país norteamericano.
En declaraciones al canal de televisión estadounidense Fox, Giuliani ha indicado que la empresa Dominion, que gestiona el software utilizado en el recuento electoral en algunos estados, "es una compañía que es propiedad de otra empresa llamada Smartmatic a través de una compañía intermediaria llamada Indra".
Fuentes de Indra han indicado que la multinacional "nunca ha tenido ninguna relación contractual o comercial" con estas dos empresas, que además son sus competidores, ni ha desarrollado "ningún proyecto de gestión de procesos electorales" con ninguna de ellas.
