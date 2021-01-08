Estás leyendo: Trump anuncia que no irá a la toma de posesión de Biden

Público
Público

Elecciones EEUU Trump anuncia que no irá a la toma de posesión de Biden

"A todos los que me han preguntado, no iré a la toma de posesión el 20 de enero", dijo el expresidente de Estados Unidos en Twitter.

08/12/2020. Imagen de archivo del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump. - EFE
El presidente saliente de los EEUU, Donald Trump, en una imagen de archivo.  EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció este viernes que no asistirá el próximo 20 de enero a la toma de posesión de su sucesor, el demócrata Joe Biden.

"A todos los que me han preguntado, no iré a la toma de posesión el 20 de enero", dijo Trump en un lacónico tuit.

En otro mensaje anterior, el gobernante saliente había mandado un mensaje a sus seguidores: "Los 75.000.000 de grandes patriotas estadounidenses que votaron por mí, ESTADOS UNIDOS PRIMERO y HACER A ESTADOS UNIDOS GRANDE OTRA VEZ, tendrán una VOZ GIGANTE en el futuro". "¡No se les faltará el respeto ni serán tratados injustamente de ningún modo, manera o forma!", agregó.

Trump reconoció por primera vez este jueves explícitamente su derrota en las elecciones de noviembre y condenó el asalto perpetrado el miércoles por sus seguidores en el Congreso, un hecho del que ha sido responsabilizado por haberles arengado con sus infundadas denuncias de fraude electoral antes de que ocurriera.

En ese mensaje, Trump aseguró que aquellos de sus seguidores que cometieron crímenes en el asalto al Congreso, en el que hubo cinco muertos, incluido un policía, "pagarán por ello". Trump se ha pasado los últimos dos meses, desde que se conocieron los resultados de las elecciones, denunciando irregularidades en las elecciones y un presunto fraude que no ha podido demostrar.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público