El opositor Partido Socialdemócrata (SDP) venció este domingo por un estrechísimo margen de dos décimas por delante de la ultraderechista Verdaderos Finlandeses en las elecciones parlamentarias en Finlandia.
Con el 99,3 % escrutado, el SDP, dirigido por el exlíder sindical Antti Rinne, obtiene el 17,7 % de los votos y 40 diputados, frente al 17,5 % y 39 escaños de los también opositores Verdaderos Finlandeses.
De este modo, los Verdaderos Finlandeses superan al partido conservador Kokoomus del ministro de Finanzas en funciones Petteri Orpo, que logra el 17 % de los votos y 38 escaños.
El también gobernante Partido de Centro del primer ministro finés, Juha Sipilä, es el gran perdedor de estos comicios, ya que obtiene el 13,8 % de los votos y 31 diputados, el peor resultado de su historia.
Por su parte, Los Verdes son el partido que más sube después del SDP, al lograr el 11,5 % de los sufragios y 20 escaños, cinco más que en 2015. La Alianza de Izquierda también avanza y consigue el 8,2 %, lo que le permite aumentar en cuatro su número de escaños, hasta los 16.
Los otros partidos que logran representación en el Eduskunta (Parlamento finlandés) son el Partido Popular Sueco (4,5 % de los votos y 9 escaños) y los democristianos (3,9 % y 5 escaños). Futuro Azul, la formación escindida de los Verdaderos Finlandeses, logra el 1 % de los votos pero no consigue ningún asiento en el Parlamento.
