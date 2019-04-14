Público
Elecciones Finlandia Los socialdemócratas ganan en Finlandia con mínima ventaja sobre la ultraderecha

El opositor Partido Socialdemócrata (SDP) venció hoy por un estrechísimo margen de dos décimas por delante de la ultraderechista Verdaderos Finlandeses en las elecciones parlamentarias en Finlandia.

Un votante introduce su papeleta en la urna en el centro de votación del Ayuntamiento de Helsinki durante las elecciones parlamentarias del domingo en Finlandia / EFE

Con el 99,3 % escrutado, el SDP, dirigido por el exlíder sindical Antti Rinne, obtiene el 17,7 % de los votos y 40 diputados, frente al 17,5 % y 39 escaños de los también opositores Verdaderos Finlandeses.

De este modo, los Verdaderos Finlandeses superan al partido conservador Kokoomus del ministro de Finanzas en funciones Petteri Orpo, que logra el 17 % de los votos y 38 escaños.

El también gobernante Partido de Centro del primer ministro finés, Juha Sipilä, es el gran perdedor de estos comicios, ya que obtiene el 13,8 % de los votos y 31 diputados, el peor resultado de su historia.

Por su parte, Los Verdes son el partido que más sube después del SDP, al lograr el 11,5 % de los sufragios y 20 escaños, cinco más que en 2015. La Alianza de Izquierda también avanza y consigue el 8,2 %, lo que le permite aumentar en cuatro su número de escaños, hasta los 16.

Los otros partidos que logran representación en el Eduskunta (Parlamento finlandés) son el Partido Popular Sueco (4,5 % de los votos y 9 escaños) y los democristianos (3,9 % y 5 escaños). Futuro Azul, la formación escindida de los Verdaderos Finlandeses, logra el 1 % de los votos pero no consigue ningún asiento en el Parlamento.

