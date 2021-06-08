Lima
El candidato a la Presidencia de Perú Pedro Castillo mantiene una ventaja de 78.737 votos sobre su rival Keiko Fujimori cuando ya se ha escrutado el 97,28% de las actas de la segunda vuelta electoral celebrada este domingo en Perú.
Según el último reporte oficial, el candidato del partido izquierdista Perú Libre ha recibido hasta el momento 50,23% de los votos válidos (8.596.896) contra el 49,77% (8.518.159) de la candidata del partido derechista Fuerza Popular.
Esta información contiene ya el 99,17% de los votos emitidos a nivel nacional, mientras que el conteo de los sufragios de peruanos en el extranjero llega actualmente al 51,57%.
En Perú se ha registrado, hasta el momento, la votación de 18,1 millones de personas, mientras que en el extranjero se reporta el sufragio de otras 156.923.
Fujimori se mantiene "optimista"
A pesar de la ventaja consistente que Castillo mantiene en el conteo oficial, Fujimori aseguró este lunes que se mantiene "optimista" en que "la votación se va a emparejar" cuando se termine de contabilizar los votos emitidos en el extranjero, donde tiene un amplio favoritismo.
De hecho, la llegada del voto exterior hizo que por primera vez desde que se inició el recuento Fujimori recuperara votos ante Castillo.
Sin embargo, también quedan por escrutar un porcentaje pequeño de votos de zonas rurales y selváticas remotas de Perú, que se considera que serán muy favorables para Castillo.
Aunque Fujimori también denunció una presunta intención de fraude de parte de los representantes legales y seguidores de Castillo, esta afirmación ha sido ampliamente rechazada tanto por los organismos electorales, como por los observadores internacionales y especialistas.
Castillo espera los resultados definitivos
Castillo, por su parte, se mantiene este martes en silencio, tras haber afirmado el lunes que será "el primero en hacer respetar la voluntad del pueblo peruano" y saludar la "vigilia ciudadana por la democracia" que hacen sus seguidores en los exteriores de la Oficina Nacional de Procesos Electorales (ONPE) en Lima.
El organismo electoral lanzó, por su parte, una alerta en sus redes sociales para pedir que se tenga "cuidado con las noticias falsas sobre las actas electorales", tras lo cual explicó cómo y en qué casos están son observadas.
