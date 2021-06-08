Estás leyendo: Castillo mantiene una ventaja de más de 78.000 votos sobre Fujimori con el escrutinio al 97,2%

Elecciones en Perú Castillo mantiene una ventaja de más de 78.000 votos sobre Fujimori con el escrutinio al 97,2%

Según los últimos datos, el candidato del partido izquierdista mantiene su ventaja con el 50,23% de los votos frente el 49,77% de la candidata del partido Fuerza Popular a la espera de que se termine de validar el sufragio desde el extranjero.

El candidato presidencial Pedro Castillo celebra junto a sus simpatizantes tras el reciente recuento de votos de las elecciones presidenciales
El candidato presidencial Pedro Castillo celebra junto a sus simpatizantes tras el reciente recuento de votos de las elecciones presidenciales. Paolo Aguilar / EFE

El candidato a la Presidencia de Perú Pedro Castillo mantiene una ventaja de 78.737 votos sobre su rival Keiko Fujimori cuando ya se ha escrutado el 97,28% de las actas de la segunda vuelta electoral celebrada este domingo en Perú.

Según el último reporte oficial, el candidato del partido izquierdista Perú Libre ha recibido hasta el momento 50,23% de los votos válidos (8.596.896) contra el 49,77% (8.518.159) de la candidata del partido derechista Fuerza Popular.

Esta información contiene ya el 99,17% de los votos emitidos a nivel nacional, mientras que el conteo de los sufragios de peruanos en el extranjero llega actualmente al 51,57%.

En Perú se ha registrado, hasta el momento, la votación de 18,1 millones de personas, mientras que en el extranjero se reporta el sufragio de otras 156.923.

Fujimori se mantiene "optimista"

A pesar de la ventaja consistente que Castillo mantiene en el conteo oficial, Fujimori aseguró este lunes que se mantiene "optimista" en que "la votación se va a emparejar" cuando se termine de contabilizar los votos emitidos en el extranjero, donde tiene un amplio favoritismo.

De hecho, la llegada del voto exterior hizo que por primera vez desde que se inició el recuento Fujimori recuperara votos ante Castillo.

Sin embargo, también quedan por escrutar un porcentaje pequeño de votos de zonas rurales y selváticas remotas de Perú, que se considera que serán muy favorables para Castillo.

Aunque Fujimori también denunció una presunta intención de fraude de parte de los representantes legales y seguidores de Castillo, esta afirmación ha sido ampliamente rechazada tanto por los organismos electorales, como por los observadores internacionales y especialistas.

Castillo espera los resultados definitivos

Castillo, por su parte, se mantiene este martes en silencio, tras haber afirmado el lunes que será "el primero en hacer respetar la voluntad del pueblo peruano" y saludar la "vigilia ciudadana por la democracia" que hacen sus seguidores en los exteriores de la Oficina Nacional de Procesos Electorales (ONPE) en Lima.

El organismo electoral lanzó, por su parte, una alerta en sus redes sociales para pedir que se tenga "cuidado con las noticias falsas sobre las actas electorales", tras lo cual explicó cómo y en qué casos están son observadas.

