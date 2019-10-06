Público
Elecciones en Portugal Los socialistas ganan en Portugal con amplia ventaja tras 35 % del escrutinio

El PS es el claro ganador de la jornada, aunque no consigue mayoría absoluta. El líder de la oposición, el Partido Social Demócrata, quedaría segundo, con el 33,28 % de los sufragios.

El primer ministro portugués y secretario general del Partido Socialista (PS) Antonio Costa (C) llega a un hotel en Lisboa, donde seguirá los resultados de las elecciones en Lisboa. Foto: EFE

El Partido Socialista (PS) de António Costa vence las elecciones legislativas de este domingo en Portugal con una amplia ventaja, el 38,29 %, cuando el escrutinio se acerca al 35 %.

Según las cifras publicadas por el Ministerio de Administración Interna, el PS es el claro ganador de la jornada, aunque, por el momento, no consigue mayoría absoluta.

El líder de la oposición, el Partido Social Demócrata (PSD, centro-derecha), quedaría segundo, con el 33,28 % de los sufragios.

De mantenerse la tendencia, los socialistas se verían obligados a buscar apoyos para volver a gobernar, como ya ocurrió hace cuatro años, cuando recurrieron a los otros partidos de izquierda para dar la vuelta a unos comicios que había vencido la derecha.

Sus actuales socios, el Bloco de Esquerda y la coalición de comunistas y ecologistas (CDU), conseguirían el 6,81 % y el 4,59 % de los votos.

El democristiano CDS-PP obtendría el 4,90 %, y el animalista PAN (Personas, Animales y Naturaleza) el 1,76 % de los sufragios.

A las 20:30 hora local (19.30 GMT), las autoridades habían escrutado el 35 % de los votos de un universo de 10,8 millones de electores inscritos.

Los sondeos a pie de urna ya apuntaban a una victoria de los socialistas, ya que le daban entre el 34 % y el 40 % de los votos, mientras que al PSD le otorgaban entre el 24 % y el 31 %.

De confirmarse la tendencia, los resultados de hoy supondrían una mejora para los socialistas, que en las elecciones de 2015 consiguieron el 32,31 % de los sufragios.

El PSD, que se presentó entonces en coalición con el CDS-PP, obtuvo el 38,36 % de los votos. 

