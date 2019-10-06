El Partido Socialista de António Costa vence las elecciones legislativas en Portugal con el 37,14 % de los votos cuando el escrutinio se acerca al 90 %, lo que sería insuficiente para alcanzar la mayoría absoluta.
Según las cifras publicadas por el Ministerio de Administración Interna, el PS mejora su resultado respecto al de cuatro años atrás, cuando consiguió el 32,31 % de los votos, pero tendrá que volver a buscar apoyos para conseguir gobernar.
El líder de la oposición, el Partido Social Demócrata (PSD, centroderecha), quedaría segundo con el 29,95 % de los sufragios.
Por su parte, los actuales socios de Costa en el Parlamento, el Bloco de Esquerda y la coalición de comunistas y ecologistas (CDU), conseguirían el 8,86 y el 5,63 % de los apoyos.
El democristiano CDS-PP obtendría el 4,51 % y el animalista PAN (Personas, Animales y Naturaleza) el 2,64 % de los sufragios.
Una de las incógnitas de estos resultados preliminares es el partido de ultraderecha Chega, que por ahora suma el 1,17 % de los votos, por lo que hay posibilidades de que consiga entrar en el Parlamento con un diputado.
Los sondeos a pie de urna ya apuntaban a una victoria de los socialistas, ya que le daban entre el 34 y el 40 % de los votos, mientras que al PSD le otorgaban entre el 24 y el 31 %.
Las elecciones legislativas de Portugal se celebraron este domingo después de cuatro años de Gobierno socialista en minoría, apoyado por el Bloco de Esquerda, los comunistas y Los Verdes en el Parlamento.
Costa consiguió ser investido primer ministro tras darle la vuelta a los resultados de unos comicios que había vencido la derecha.
