El Partido Socialista liderado por el actual primer ministro, António Costa, gana las elecciones legislativas celebradas hoy en Portugal en una jornada marcada por la elevada abstención, según los sondeos provisionales difundidos al cierre de las urnas.
Costa obtendría entre el 34 y el 40% de los votos, según estas encuestas preliminares, mientras que el actual líder de la oposición, Rui Rio, del Partido Social Demócrata (PSD, centro-derecha), se movería en una horquilla de entre el 24 y el 31%.
Las elecciones legislativas de las que saldrá el próximo Gobierno concluyeron a las 20.00 hora local (19.00 GMT) con el cierre de los colegios electorales en el archipiélago de las Azores.
