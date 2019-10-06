Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones en Portugal Los socialistas lusos ganan las elecciones, según sondeos a pie de urna

Costa obtendría entre el 34 y el 40% de los votos, según estas encuestas preliminares, mientras que el actual líder de la oposición, Rui Rio, del Partido Social Demócrata (PSD, centro-derecha), se movería entre el 24 y el 31%.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El primer ministro portugués y secretario general del Partido Socialista (PS) Antonio Costa (C) llega a un hotel en Lisboa, donde seguirá los resultados de las elecciones en Lisboa

El primer ministro portugués y secretario general del Partido Socialista (PS) Antonio Costa (C) llega a un hotel en Lisboa, donde seguirá los resultados de las elecciones. Foto: EFE

El Partido Socialista liderado por el actual primer ministro, António Costa, gana las elecciones legislativas celebradas hoy en Portugal en una jornada marcada por la elevada abstención, según los sondeos provisionales difundidos al cierre de las urnas.

Costa obtendría entre el 34 y el 40% de los votos, según estas encuestas preliminares, mientras que el actual líder de la oposición, Rui Rio, del Partido Social Demócrata (PSD, centro-derecha), se movería en una horquilla de entre el 24 y el 31%.

Las elecciones legislativas de las que saldrá el próximo Gobierno concluyeron a las 20.00 hora local (19.00 GMT) con el cierre de los colegios electorales en el archipiélago de las Azores. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas