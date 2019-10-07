Público
Elecciones en Portugal La ultraderecha entra por primera vez en el Parlamento de Portugal

No es la primera vez que la ultraderecha concurre a unas elecciones legislativas lusas, pero sí es la primera vez de Chega, que suma el 1,3 % de los votos.

El líder de Chega,André Ventura, en la celebración de los resultados. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM

La ultraderecha entrará por primera vez en el Parlamento de Portugal a través del partido Chega (Basta, en portugués), que ha logrado en las elecciones legislativas de este domingo un diputado.

Con ello introduce en la cámara un diputado, André Ventura, quien ha pedido "calma" a quienes le señalan como extremista y antidemocrático. "Chega es un partido democrático. No hay razón para alarmas ni ataques inusitados. Chega no viene a minar la democracia", aseguró.

La irrupción de Chega coincide con la caída del PSD (centroderecha), que ha obtenido este domingo un 28,4% de los votos, su resultado más bajo desde 1983, y del democristiano CDS-PP, que cae al 4,3% de los sufragios.

Ante los malos resultados, la líder de los democristianos, Assunção Cristas, anunció que deja el liderazgo del partido y que convocará un congreso extraordinario para encontrar sucesor lo antes posible.

