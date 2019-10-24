Público
Elecciones en Reino Unido Boris Johnson propone elecciones generales el próximo 12 de diciembre

El primer ministro británico condiciona el otorgar más tiempo al Parlamento británico para debatir el acuerdo del brexit a que se respalde su convocatoria electoral. 

23/10/2019 - El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, en el Parlamento británico. / REUTERS

El primer ministro británico, el conservador Boris Johnson, anunció hoy que va a intentar convocar unas elecciones generales anticipadas en el Reino Unido que se celebren el próximo 12 de diciembre.

En una entrevista con la cadena BBC, el primer ministro afirmó que otorgará más tiempo a los diputados para debatir el acuerdo del brexit, pero solo si aceptan respaldar su llamada a las urnas.

(Habrá ampliación)

