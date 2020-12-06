Caracas
Los centros de votación abrieron este domingo sus puertas en Venezuela a las 6:00 hora local (10:00 GMT) para la celebración de las elecciones legislativas, en las que los ciudadanos elegirán a los diputados que formarán la Asamblea Nacional (AN), cámara distinta a la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente (ANC), liderada por la formación de Nicolás Maduro.
Actualmente, la AN está formada por una mayoría opositora y presidida por Juan Guaidó, y se renovará el próximo 5 de enero, fecha en la que tomarán posesión de su escaño los 277 legisladores que resulten elegidos esta jornada.
Una hora antes de la apertura oficial de los colegios electorales, el oficialismo dio el pistoletazo de salida a la jornada con actividades lúdicas, como el lanzamiento de fuegos pirotécnicos acompañados por la tradicional música de trompeta, conocida como toque de diana, que suena cada vez que en Venezuela se celebran unos comicios.
Al mismo tiempo, el ministro de Defensa, Vladimir Padrino, publicó un vídeo en Twitter, en el que, desde la calle, llamaba a los ciudadanos a votar. "Llegó el día de la patria (...) a levantarse para ir a los centros de votación", dijo el jefe militar, que encabeza este domingo el despliegue de más de 250.000 agentes de seguridad en todo el país.
La nueva AN contará con 110 diputados más de los actuales, al pasar de 167 a 277, por decisión del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), ente rector de los comicios. El grupo opositor liderado por Guaidó, reconocido por unos países y rechazado por otros, no participa en estas elecciones por considerarlas un "fraude".
Sin embargo, sí se presentan algunos de sus partidos, aceptando las directivas del el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ) después de las tensas relaciones con la institución judicial. Los comicios no serán reconocidos por una parte de la comunidad internacional, incluida la Unión Europea (UE), al poner en duda su justicia y transparencia.
