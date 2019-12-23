Público
Encuentran a un menor desaparecido hace dos años en el armario de un sospechoso de pedofilia en Alemania

Según el informe de las fuerzas policiales, el menor no mostraba lesiones externas y se podía mover libremente, ya que no estaba atado ni amordazado.

Agentes de Policía en Alemania. EFE/Archivo

Un comando de Policía que estaba registrando la casa de un sospechoso por distribuir pornografía infantil en la localidad alemana de Recklinghausen encontró en uno de los armarios de la vivienda a un niño de 15 años que llevaba desparecido más de dos. 

"La investigación mostró que se trataba de un menor de 15 años que había estado desaparecido durante mucho tiempo", informó la policía en un comunicado. La víctima es Marvin K., un niño del que se perdió el rastro en junio de 2017. Según el informe de las fuerzas policiales, el menor no mostraba lesiones externas y se podía mover libremente, ya que no estaba atado ni amordazado.

Según recoge el diario Bild, el pequeño desapareció tras enviar un mensaje al supervisor del centro de menores en el que vivía para preguntar qué había de comer. Tras ese rastro se siguieron numerosas pistas, aunque ninguna fue decisiva para encontrarle. 

El sospechoso de la distribución del material pornográfico fue detenido el pasado viernes junto a su padre, que salió en libertad el mismo día. Los agentes investigan ahora si fue retenido "en contra de su voluntad", o si como dice su madre "fue manipulado", aunque "actualmente no hay indicios de que el niño haya sido retenido en el departamento contra su voluntad", ha concretado la Policía.

