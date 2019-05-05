Público
Energía nuclear El príncipe Guillermo, abucheado al acudir a una misa en homenaje al primer submarino nuclear británico

El hijo de Carlos de Gales participó el pasado viernes en una ceremonia y los manifestantes que acudieron para protestar contra el acto pitaron a su llegada. 

El príncipe Guillermo, duque de Cambridge, al salir del evento que homenajeaba al primer submarino con misiles nucleares. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

El príncipe Guillermo, nieto de la Reina Isabel II, acudió el pasado viernes a una ceremonia en la Abadía de Westminster para homenajear al primer submarino británico con misiles nucleares, estrenado en 1969. 

Al evento acudieron manifestantes en favor de un proceso de desarme nuclear para protestar contra lo que entendían, una celebración de la existencia de armas nucleares, según recoge el Daily Mirror. Los allí reunidos abuchearon al hijo del heredero de la corona británica. 

Tanto la Abadía como el Ministerio de Defensa han querido desmarcarse de esas atribuciones. Para ello, han preferido no entenderlo como una celebración y presentarlo como un acto oficial: "No era un evento de gratitud o una celebración de armamentos nucleares", han dicho en declaraciones recogidas por el periódico británico. 

Desde que aquel submarino empezara su servicio, ha habido un servicio ininterrumpido de vigilancia en el que al menos uno de los 350 submarinos capaces de esta tarea ha patrullado con armamento nuclear suficiente como para que cualquier país que pensase en atacar Reino Unido tuviese una respuesta atómica capaz de responder con contundencia, según recoge Vanity Fair.

Manifestantes frente a la Abadía de Westminster.

Kate Hudson, la secretaria general de la campaña para el desarme nuclear (CND), definió la ceremonia como "desafortunada", según recoge la BBC, sumándose así a las voces críticas con el evento al que acudió Guilermo de Cambridge. 

"Una jornada de agradecimientos a un arma nuclear es totalmente inapropiado, y no somos los únicos que pensamos así", dijo Hudson al respecto a la cadena británica.

