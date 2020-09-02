Estás leyendo: El opositor ruso Nalvani fue envenenado con un agente nervioso, según el Gobierno alemán

Público
Público

Envenenamiento El opositor ruso Nalvani fue envenenado con un agente nervioso, según el Gobierno alemán 

"Se han encontrado pruebas inequívocas del suministro de un agente nervioso del grupo Novichok", ha asegurado en un comunicado el portavoz del Ejecutivo, Steffen Seiber.

El líder de la oposición rusa, Alexei Navalny / REUTERS / Tatyana Makeyeva
El líder de la oposición rusa, Alexei Navalny / REUTERS / Tatyana Makeyeva

berlín

europa press

El laboratorio especial de las Fuerzas Armadas alemanas que ha analizado muestras tomadas al dirigente opositor ruso Alexei Navalni ha encontrado "pruebas inequívocas" de que fue envenenado en Rusia con un agente nervioso del grupo Novichok, según ha informado un portavoz del Gobierno alemán.

"Se han encontrado pruebas inequívocas del suministro de un agente nervioso del grupo Novichok", ha asegurado en un comunicado el portavoz del Ejecutivo alemán, Steffen Seibert, tras los análisis realizados por el laboratorio especial de las Fuerzas Armadas alemanas a instancias del hospital Charité, donde permanece ingresado.

Navalni se sintió mal el pasado 20 de agosto mientras volaba de regreso a Moscú desde Siberia, obligando a realizar un aterrizaje de emergencia al avión en que viajaba en la ciudad de Omsk, donde quedó ingresado en coma en la UCI con respiración asistida.

Tras ello, su portavoz, Kira Yarmish, sostuvo que este había sido envenenado con alguna sustancia que se introdujo en el te que tomó por la mañana en el aeropuerto. Sin embargo, los médicos llegaron a la conclusión de que lo que sufrió Navalni fue un "trastorno metabólico" provocado por una fuerte caída del nivel de azúcar en la sangre. Finalmente, el opositor fue evacuado en un avión medicalizado fletado por la ONG Cinema for Peace el 22 de agosto a Berlín.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público