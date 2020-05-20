Estás leyendo: La epidemióloga Inês Fronteira: "España no hizo nada malo. Simplemente registró casos antes que otros países"

Inês Fronteira La epidemióloga Inês Fronteira: "España no hizo nada malo. Simplemente registró casos antes que otros países"

La experta portuguesa considera que el sistema de gobierno descentralizados, con gran autonomía a nivel de las regiones, "retrasó la adopción de medidas de salud pública respecto al primer caso y de manera muy variable".

La ministra de Salud portuguesa y responsable del equipo portugués del Observatorio del Sistema Europeo de Salud, Inês Fronteira. / Captura de Youtube
La epistemóloga portuguesa, Inês Fronteira. / Captura de Youtube

La epidemióloga Inês Fronteira, responsable del equipo portugués que estudia en el Observatorio Europeo de Sistemas de Salud las políticas contra la covid-19, ha concedido una entrevista en la que analiza la gestión de la crisis del coronavirus del Gobierno de su país en comparación con los de España o Italia

La experta asegura que España e Italia "no hicieron nada malo. Simplemente registraron casos mucho antes que otros países, como Portugal, por lo que no se beneficiaron del conocimiento sobre la epidemia que se acumula día a día", ha destacado en declaraciones a La Voz de Galicia.

Portugal cuenta con 1.247 fallecidos y los partidos de la oposición han apoyado sin resentimiento al Gobierno portugués

"Sus sistemas de gobierno descentralizados, con gran autonomía a nivel de las regiones, retrasó la adopción de medidas de salud pública respecto al primer caso y de manera muy variable", ha recalcado Fronteira, 

Sin embargo, señala que "en comparación con Portugal, España fue más lenta en la adopción de medidas de aislamiento".  Además, afirma la epistemóloga "en Portugal, el primer caso de covid-19 se detectó el 2 de marzo y se estima que la transmisión local comenzó el día 13. El estado de emergencia se decretó el 18, solo cinco días después" 

Portugal ha sido considerado como un ejemplo de gestión ante esta crisis sanitaria.  El país cuenta con 1.247 fallecidos y los partidos de la oposición han apoyado sin resentimiento al Gobierno portugués.

