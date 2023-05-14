Newsletters

Estás leyendo: Erdogan encabeza el escrutinio de las presidenciales en Turquía, según los primeros resultados

Público
Público

Erdogan encabeza el escrutinio de las presidenciales en Turquía, según los primeros resultados

El presidente turco encabeza con un 54% de los votos cuando se ha abierto ya una cuarta parte de todas las urnas del país, según informa la agencia oficialista Anadolu.

Ultima hora
Ultima hora. Público

madrid

El presidente de Turquía, el islamista Recep Tayyip Erdogan, encabeza con un 54% de los votos el escrutinio de las elecciones presidenciales en Turquía, cuando se ha abierto ya una cuarta parte de todas las urnas del país, según informa la agencia oficialista Anadolu.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Te ha resultado interesante esta noticia?

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público