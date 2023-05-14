Erdogan encabeza el escrutinio de las presidenciales en Turquía, según los primeros resultados

madrid
Actualizado:
El presidente de Turquía, el islamista Recep Tayyip Erdogan, encabeza con un 54% de los votos el escrutinio de las elecciones presidenciales en Turquía, cuando se ha abierto ya una cuarta parte de todas las urnas del país, según informa la agencia oficialista Anadolu.
(Habrá ampliación)
