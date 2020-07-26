Estás leyendo: España permitió el regreso de turistas británicos con menos contagiados que los que tiene ahora Reino Unido

Público
Público

España permitió el regreso de turistas británicos con menos contagiados que los que tiene ahora Reino Unido

En la actualidad, España acumula 272.421 contagios, por 299.500 de Reino Unido.

El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson. / EFE
El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson. / EFE

madrid

público

Reino Unido ha reinstaurado la cuarentena obligatoria para todo aquel que aterrice en el país y provenga de España. Esta medida ya fue impuesta por el Gobierno de Boris Johnson el pasado 8 de junio y retirada casi un mes después, el 10 de julio. Ni veinte días después, el Ejecutivo británico vuelve a imponer restricciones a España. 

Este tipo de prevenciones nunca han sido contempladas desde España. El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez cerró fronteras cuando se decretó el estado de alarma, pero tras pasar aquel escollo, permitió a los británicos aterrizar en el país sin la necesidad de una cuarententa. Los británicos pudieron entrar sin restricciones a España desde el pasado 20 de junio. 

La comparativa de datos muestra que el 20 de junio España contaba 245.938 personas contagiadas por los 278.648 de Reino Unido. El 20 de junio se detectaron 253 casos de coronavirus en toda España. En las islas británicas, durante esa misma jornada, se registraron 666 contagios. 

Y lo mismo pasa con los datos más recientes. A 26 de julio, España guardaba un acumulado de 272.421  contagiados por 299.500 de Reino Unido, que ha confirmado la muerte de 123 personas este pasado viernes, además de 769 contagios.

En España, en las últimas 24 horas se han diagnosticado 922 nuevos contagios de coronavirus, en comparación con los 971 que había el jueves, lo que eleva a 10.990 la cifra de los contagios registrados en los últimos siete días.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público