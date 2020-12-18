Whasington dc
El presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, ha propuesto este jueves a la congresista por Nuevo México, Deb Haaland, como nueva secretaria de Interior, quien en caso de ser confirmada por el Senado, sería la primera nativa americana en ocupar el cargo.
Haaland, de 60 años, fue en 2018 una de las dos primeras mujeres nativas americanas en formar parte del Congreso. Allí se ha dedicado a intentar mejorar las condiciones de las comunidades originarias, como la asistencia durante la pandemia, así como a políticas medioambientales y contra el cambio climático.
"Una voz como la mía nunca ha sido secretaría de Gabinete, ni ha estado al frente del Departamento de Interior", ha escrito Haaland en su cuenta de Twitter. "Crecer en la casa de mi madre de Pueblo me hizo fuerte. Seré fuerte por todos nosotros, nuestro planeta y toda nuestra tierra protegida. Me siento honrada y lista para servir".
Haaland, quien ha sido hasta ahora vicepresidenta del Comité de Recursos Naturales de la Cámara de Representantes, forma parte de la comunidad nativo americana de Pueblo Laguna, aunque también tiene herencia de Pueblo Jemez, comunidades originarias situadas en suroeste de Estados Unidos.
Si se confirma, Haaland sería parte del plan de Biden para constituir la que sería la administración más diversa de la historia de la Casa Blanca, reflejando así la pluralidad racial de Estados Unidos.
El Departamento de Interior de Estados Unidos es una de las mayores agencias de Washington, con la que se administran los recursos naturales, incluyendo parques naturales y los yacimientos de gas o petróleo, así como el patrimonio cultural del país, además de gestionar las relaciones del Gobierno federal con las 578 comunidades nativas americanas reconocidas.
