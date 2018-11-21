Estados Unidos se gasta 72 millones de dólares en desplegar tropas en la frontera para contener a la caravana de migrantes

El Departamento de Defensa de Estados Unidos estima que el coste del despliegue de tropas en la frontera con México podría suponer unos 72 millones de dólares a las arcas del Estado, informó el martes por la noche el Pentágono.
"En base a la actual presencia de unos 5.900 militares en activo, hasta el 15 de diciembre de 2018, el coste estimado del despliegue, la gestión, el mantenimiento y el envío de tropas de reemplazo es aproximadamente de 72 millones de dólares", señaló el coronel Robert Manning, portavoz de la cartera de Defensa, en un comunicado.
El militar subrayó que el coste definitivo dependerá, en cualquier caso, "del tamaño, la duración y el objetivo" de esta operación de apoyo al Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS, en inglés).
"Esta estimación contempla solo aquellos miembros y suministros de apoyo aprobados a fecha del 19 de noviembre", puntualizó Manning.
Las tropas desplegadas se encuentran distribuidas entre los estados de California (unos 1.500), Arizona (unos 1.500) y Texas (unos 2.800) y su misión es dotar de apoyo logístico a la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza (CBP, en inglés) hasta que concluya la operación, el próximo 15 de diciembre.
Bautizada en un principio como operación Patriota Fiel, nombre que ha caído en desuso en los pasillos del Pentágono, el envío de soldados regulares a la frontera sur fue una decisión del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.
La decisión causó tal controversia que, en varias ocasiones, el Departamento de Defensa ha tenido que aclarar cuál es el alcance exacto de su misión.
Los soldados desplegados en la frontera no efectúan tareas de control aduanero y sólo los miembros de la Policía Militar van armados.
Estos días Efe ha podido constatar en la frontera de San Diego (California) que la principal tarea de los militares es reforzar la valla fronteriza que separa Estados Unidos y México y prestar apoyo logístico a la CBP en el transporte de suministros.
