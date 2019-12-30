Una persona murió y otra resultó herida de gravedad al abrir fuego este domingo en una iglesia en Texas (EEUU) un hombre armado que fue abatido a tiros, informaron testigos y fuentes oficiales.
El hecho ocurrió en la localidad de White Settlement, oeste de Dallas, mientras se celebraba un oficio religioso en la iglesia West Freeway Church of Christ.
Portavoces del hospital al que fueron trasladadas las víctimas informaron de que uno de los muertos es el presunto autor de los disparos.
Mike Tinius, un feligrés que estaba en la iglesia, declaró al diario The New York Times que la otra víctima mortal es un guardia de seguridad del templo que respondió al autor de los disparos.
"Estaba tratando de hacer lo que tenía que hacer para protegernos al resto de nosotros", declaró el hombre, quien prefirió no identificar a la víctima.
Las autoridades desconocen hasta el momento las motivaciones del autor del ataque, quien fue abatido al parecer por miembros de seguridad del templo.
Macara Trusty, portavoz del MedStar Mobile Healthcare, señaló que una persona sufrió un paro respiratorio mientras era trasladada a un hospital, pero lograron revivirla antes de ser llevada a cirugía.
En un comunicado, el gobernador Greg Abbott calificó el hecho como un "diabólico acto de violencia".
"Los lugares de culto están destinados a ser sagrados, y estoy agradecido a los miembros de la iglesia que actuaron rápidamente para abatir al tirador y ayudar a prevenir una mayor pérdida de vidas", agregó.
Medios locales mostraron imágenes del recinto con una fuerte presencia de policías, quienes han informado de que la situación está controlada y no hay peligro.
De acuerdo con el diario Dallas Morning News, el suceso fue captado durante una transmisión en vivo que se hacía del oficio religioso en la cuenta de YouTube del templo (video que ha sido retirado), en el que se ve a un hombre entrar y disparar dos veces con lo que parece una escopeta hasta que alguien por detrás lo abate a tiros.
El tiroteo ocurre casi doce horas después de que un hombre fuera detenido en Nueva York tras apuñalar a cinco personas en la residencia de un rabino el sábado, en lo que las autoridades han descrito hoy como "terrorismo interno".
