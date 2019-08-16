El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, cree que China quiere llegar a un acuerdo y que la guerra comercial con Pekín será bastante corta. “Creo que estamos teniendo muy buenas conversaciones con China. Quieren llegar a un acuerdo”, comentó Trump a los periodistas el pasado jueves.

“Creo que cuanto más tiempo pasa, más fuertes nos volvemos”, dijo Trump sobre la guerra comercial. “Tengo la sensación de que va a ser bastante corta", aseguraba. China dijo el jueves que responderá a los aranceles de Estados Unidos a 300.000 millones de dólares sobre sus productos, pero pidió al país norteamericano que busque un punto medio para un posible acuerdo comercial.



Sin embargo, Trump no tomó en serio las amenazas y aseguraba no creer que Pekín vaya a tomar represalias por los aranceles estadounidenses. En este contexto, los negociadores de ambos países se reunirán el próximo mes en Washington, pero no se ha anunciado una fecha concreta.

Sin embargo, Trump se mostraba seguro de conseguir avances antes: “La reunión de septiembre sigue en pie, según tengo entendido; pero más importante que septiembre es que estamos hablando por teléfono y tenemos conversaciones muy productivas”. El mandatario estadounidense dijo también que representantes de Washington y Pekín tuvieron una conversación “muy buena” hace pocos días.