El Tribunal de Apelación de París ha autorizado la salida de la cárcel por motivos de salud del histórico dirigente etarra José Antonio Urrutikoetxea, "Josu Ternera", que quedará en arresto domiciliario y controlado con un brazalete electrónico.
"Josu Ternera" deberá presentarse mañana por la mañana ante los servicios penitenciarios, tras lo cual podrá abandonar la prisión de la Santé de París, donde permanece detenido desde que fue capturado en mayo del año pasado en los Alpes franceses.
