El jefe del Estado Mayor del Ejército de Etiopía y otro alto cargo militar, además del presidente de la región norteña de Amhara y un asesor suyo murieron anoche durante un intento de golpe de Estado en esta región, confirmó hoy el Gobierno etíope.
Seare "fue asesinado por sus propios guardias" en su residencia de la capital etíope, afirmó Nigussu Tilahun, portavoz del primer ministro etíope, Abiy Ahmed, en una rueda de prensa en Adís Abeba.
En la residencia del jefe del Estado Mayor, que dirigía desde la capital la operación para abortar la intentona golpista, se encontraba también el teniente general retirado Gezai Abera, quien igualmente perdió la vida.
Nigussu confirmó asimismo la muerte del presidente de la región de Amhara, Ambachew Mekonnen, y de su asesor Ezez Wasie durante el ataque de los soldados golpistas contra su oficina en Bahir Dar, capital de la región.
"Este golpe ha sido ahora desbaratado", aseguró el portavoz del primer ministro. "Este intento de golpe pretendía desestabilizar nuestro país y no se limita solo a la región de Amhara", subrayó Nigussu.
Calma en la capital
Además de en la turística ciudad de Bahir Dar, también se informó de disparos en Adís Abeba, según varias alertas emitidas por la Embajada de Estados Unidos en Etiopía.
En la capital impera hoy la calma, si bien se han desplegado soldados y efectivos de las fuerzas especiales cerca de la oficina del primer ministro, al tiempo que numerosos policías patrullan las calles de la ciudad, según pudo constatar Efe.
Desde su llegada al poder en abril de 2018, Abiy ha sido aplaudido dentro y fuera de Etiopía por sus avances democráticos, que han supuesto el regreso de disidentes exiliados, la detención docenas de altos cargos militares y de los servicios de inteligencia y una histórica paz con Eritrea.
Sin embargo, estas mismas reformas, y un reparto de poder más equilibrado entre las nueve regiones autónomas del país, han supuesto también un aumento de las tensiones entre los diversos grupos étnicos, con fuertes espirales de violencia.
