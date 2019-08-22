Estás leyendo: Francia plantea expropiaciones a bancos y empresas para acabar con las viviendas vacías

Francia plantea expropiaciones a bancos y empresas para acabar con las viviendas vacías

El paquete de medidas busca reducir el desequilibrio existente en algunas regiones del país entre una demanda muy alta y una oferta escasa y con precios elevados. 

22/08/2019.- El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, este jueves. EFE/EPA/Pascal Rossignol
parís

público

El Gobierno francés busca acabar con el problema de las viviendas vacías. El Ejecutivo galo prepara un plan que busca incentivar a los propietarios de los inmuebles a alquilar esos hogares contemplando, como último recurso, la expropiación a bancos o aseguradoras en caso de que se precise un alojamiento de urgencia.

Así lo ha anunciado el ministro de Vivienda, Julien Denormandie, que ha afirmado que cree "mucho en la incitación", pero no quiere descartar ninguna medida que favorezca el objetivo principal, reducir el número de casas sin gente. "Es inaceptable tener tantas viviendas vacías. Me refiero en concreto a estos edificios de oficinas o apartamentos que están a menudo en manos de bancos y aseguradoras", ha advertido. 

El paquete de medidas del Ejecutivo de Macron permitirá confiscar grandes espacios vacíos con el fin de convertirlos en alojamientos de urgencia. Denormandie instó a las grandes corporaciones a transformar los espacios de oficina que no tengan ningún uso en lugares residenciales. 

De esta forma, el Gobierno francés busca compensar el desequilibrio existente entre demanda y oferta en el país, sobre todo en aquellos territorios en los que los altos precios suponen una barrera infranqueable para muchas personas que aspiran a una vivienda en alquiler. 

Para el ministro de Vivienda galo, la expropiación debería ser el último recurso y espera que el acompañamiento sea suficiente para incentivar la oferta de alquiler. "Esgrimir únicamente el bastón de la expropiación para hacer creer que vamos a abordar el problema de la vivienda es demagógico", ha puntualizado. 

