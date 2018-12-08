Público
Europa Los socialistas europeos reafirman su compromiso con la igualdad de género y la subida salarial

El Congreso del Partido de los Socialistas Europeos (PES) aprueba ocho resoluciones para la elaboración de un manifiesto ante las elecciones de mayo de 2019.

Delegados votan durante el Congreso del Partido de los Socialistas Europeos (PES) en Lisboa.- Mario Cruz/EFE

Igualdad de género, subida de sueldos tras las crisis, una economía progresiva, apoyo a los jóvenes y una política de inmigración de la que tome responsabilidad toda Europa son algunas de las líneas maestras que recogerá el manifiesto de la familia socialdemócrata europea ante las elecciones de mayo 2019.

El Congreso de la familia política socialdemócrata europea (PES) aprobó ocho resoluciones que serán centrales en el manifiesto, a adoptar formalmente en febrero, informaron fuentes de la formación.

Los socialdemócratas defienden que la recuperación económica real pasa por sueldos dignos para que la salida de la crisis no se lleve a cabo a costa de los trabajadores, ya sean asalariados, autónomos o falsos autónomos de la nueva economía "circular".

Además, reclaman que hombres y mujeres tengan mismos sueldos y condiciones laborales, sin importar el tamaño de la empresa.

"La brecha salarial es totalmente inaceptable, por eso queremos reducirla un 2% por lo menos al año y así eliminarla de cara a 2030"

"La brecha salarial es totalmente inaceptable, por eso queremos reducirla un 2 % por lo menos al año y así eliminarla de cara a 2030", dice la resolución dedicada a la igualdad.

Por otro lado, reclaman que hombres y mujeres "estén igualmente representados en posiciones de mando" y para ello abren la puerta a "cuotas" que permita conseguir el objetivo.

Los socialdemócratas piden además construir un sistema de conciliación familiar que incluya "un decente permiso de maternidad, paternidad y de cuidados familiares".

En política social también reclaman un "cambio de paradigma general" para que las iniciativas sociales "no se conciban como coste, sino como inversión social real".

Por todo ello, en cuanto a política presupuestaria, reclaman que las autoridades nacionales, regionales y locales tengan "flexibilidad" para infraestructuras y medidas de seguridad social.

