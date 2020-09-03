ALEMANIA
La Policía alemana ha localizado los cadáveres de cinco niños de entre uno y ocho años de edad en una vivienda de la localidad de Solingen e investiga la presunta responsabilidad de su madre, que se habría arrojado a las vías del tren en la cercana ciudad de Dusseldorf.
"No sabemos todavía exactamente lo que ha ocurrido, cuándo o por qué, solo que es una situación muy trágica", ha lamentado un portavoz de la Policía, Stefan Weiand, que no ha desvelado las causas exactas del fallecimiento de los cinco niños.
La madre, de 27 años y que no estaría en condiciones de prestar declaración ante las autoridades, sufrió heridas graves tras lanzarse a las vías de la principal estación de Dusseldorf, en lo que la Policía investiga como un intento de suicidio. La mujer, habría llegado a la estación junto a otro hijo de once años, según fuentes citadas por la agencia DPA.
Fue una abuela de los niños quien dio la voz de alarma a las fuerzas de seguridad poco antes de las 14.00 horas. A raíz de la llamada, varios agentes acudieron al domicilio familiar y localizaron los cinco cuerpos sin vida.
