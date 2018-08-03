Público
Inmigración Open Arms sigue a la espera de tener un puerto de destino con 87 rescatados a bordo 

Tras el rescate el ministro del Interior de Italia, Matteo Salvini, se apresuró a advertirles de que no desembarcarán en el país.

El barco de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms. EFE/Archivo

El barco de salvamento de la ONG española Proactiva Open Arms, que ayer rescató a 87 personas en el mar Mediterráneo frente a las costas de Libia, sigue hoy en la zona a la espera de tener un puerto de destino.

Tras el rescate que el fundador de esta ONG, Oscar Camps, denunciaba en Twitter, el ministro del Interior de Italia, Matteo Salvini, se apresuró a advertirles de que no desembarcarán en el país. Además, el pasado julio, Salvini pidió a la Unión Europea el reconocimiento de Libia como un puerto seguro para permitir el regreso inmigrantes.

Del total de rescatados -todos hombres- la inmensa mayoría (84) proceden de Sudán (principalmente de Darfur). Además, ocho de ellos son menores de edad, de los cuales, seis no van acompañados por adultos.

Laura Lanuza, responsable de comunicación y relaciones exteriores de la ONG, afirma estar todavía en la zona “porque la meteorología es buena y puede haber salidas en cualquier momento". Como, entretanto, "no hay casos graves ni urgentes", están haciendo todas las gestiones con su centro de coordinación marítimo en España para solicitar puerto de desembarco.

Además, la portavoz afirmó que están a la espera de que el barco Aquarius de las ONG SOS Méditerranée y Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) que navega actualmente frente a las costas de Túnez, llegue para revelarlos.

