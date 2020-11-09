Evo Morales regresa a Bolivia un año después del golpe de Estado con un recibimiento masivo

Actualizado:
Evo Morales volvió este lunes a Bolivia a poco de cumplirse un año de su abrupta salida del país denunciando que era forzado por un golpe de Estado. El expresidente cruzó desde Argentina la frontera en la localidad boliviana de Villazón, donde le esperaba un multitudinario recibimiento.
El pasado domingo, Luis Arce fue investido este domingo como nuevo presidente de Bolivia ante varios presidentes latinoamericanos. Tras un año de turbulencias políticas, su investidura devuelve a los socialistas al poder después de que el expresidente Evo Morales tuviera que dejar el Gobierno a finales del año pasado en medio de un golpe de Estado.
Previamente al acto, el aimara David Choquehuanca juró como vicepresidente de Bolivia, cargo que también conlleva la Presidencia del Parlamento, en el que el Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) del expresidente Morales tiene la mayoría, pero no los dos tercios de la anterior gestión.
El exministro de Economía de Morales ganó las elecciones generales del pasado 18 de octubre en Bolivia con el 55,1% de los votos al frente del MAS. Su investidura supone el retorno al poder de este partido justo casi un año después de que la crisis política rompiese una hegemonía de casi catorce años consecutivos de Morales como presidente.
